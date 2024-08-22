China urges citizens to leave Lebanon as border tensions escalate

Photo: Emergency teams and civilians are seen around a car which was left unusable after an Israeli army unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack which killed Khalil Al-Makdah, a leader of Fatah movement’s armed wing in Lebanon in Ain El Helwe Palestinian Refugee camper Sidon of Lebanon on August 21, 2024 [Stringer/Anadolu Agency]

The Chinese embassy in Beirut has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible due to the “complex security situation,” particularly in the southern part of the country.

The embassy cited the escalating tensions on the border with Israel as a primary concern.

This advisory follows similar calls from other countries in recent weeks, as the situation in Lebanon continues to deteriorate.



“Recently, the situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border has continued to be tense, and security circumstances in Lebanon are severe and complex,” China’s Embassy in Beirut said in a statement.

Beijing urged its citizens in Lebanon to “take the opportunity while commercial flights are still running to return to China or leave the country as soon as possible.”

“The current level of risk to travel in Lebanon’s South and Nabatieh Governorates is red (extremely high risk), and other areas is orange (high risk),” the statement added.

Khalil Al-Makdah, a leader of Fatah movement’s armed wing in Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, further fuelling the already heightened tensions in the Middle East amid Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Gaza.

It marked the first time Israel has targeted a senior Fatah member in more than 10 months of cross-border clashes with Hezbollah.​​​​​​​