Democrats unite around Kamala Harris at Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention ‘s first night showcased speeches from the last Democrat to lose to Donald Trump and the last one to beat him. Following Joe Biden’s valedictory address, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hillary Clinton in turn voiced their support to Kamala Harris. To analyse this topic further, Delano D’Souza interviews Todd Belt, professor and director of the political management program at George Washington University.
AFP / France 24
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.