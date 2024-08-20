Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Bekaa Valley Lebanon

An Israeli strike on Monday evening targeted a Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, the Israeli military said.

The strike did not result in any fatalities, two security sources told Reuters. Lebanon’s health ministry said of the eight injured six were Lebanese citizens and two Syrian children.

The Israeli military said its air force struck a number of Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the area of Beqaa in Lebanon.

“Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large amounts of weapons in the facilities struck,” the military said in a statement.

It said earlier strikes in Deir Qanoun and Tayibe south of Lebanon targeted a senior militant in Hezbollah’s Rocket and Missile Unit and a cell operating from a Hezbollah military structure.

Following the depot strike, the Lebanese Agricultural Scientific Research Authority said it would close its research stations in the Beqaa region as a precaution because unexploded missiles landed nearby.

Lebanese media reported that Three towns in Baalbek district were subjected to three hostile Israeli raids Monday evening, the first targeted the Dhour al-Ayroun area in Sareen al-Tahta, the second raided the outskirts of Nabi Sheet in the al-Qouz area, and the third bombed the al-Sahliyeh area between the towns of Tamnin al-Tahta and Qasr Naba. They also reported that ambulances headed to the area from all regions

Reuters/ News Agencies