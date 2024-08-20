Israeli envoy calls for wiping off the UN building from the face of the earth

Israel’s outgoing UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan attacked the international organization, saying that “the UN building should be closed and wiped off the face of the earth.”

In a televised interview, Erdan stressed that he had “no doubt that the United States would veto any anti-Israel resolution presented to the Security Council.”

in another interview in Hebrew with i24News, Erdan also said : “I’m coming out with a feeling of satisfaction on one hand, of my battle and work here, but on the other hand with great distress and frustration with the fact that this building, which may look nice from the outside, is actually twisted and distorted.”







