Israel retrieves bodies of six hostages from Gaza

Israeli protesters demanding a truce deal to free the hostages in Gaza gather near the Tel Aviv hotel where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was staying on August 19, 2024. © Ohad Zwigenberg, AP

Israel retrieved the bodies of six hostages from the Gaza Strip, the military said on Tuesday, as negotiations continued in an effort to bring back more than 100 captives who remain in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The return of the six bodies leaves 109 hostages still believed to be held in Gaza, around a third of whom are thought to be dead, with the fate of the others unknown.

The development came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met officials in Egypt as he visited the region on a trip aimed at bridging differences between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas over a deal to end the fighting in Gaza and secure the return of the hostages.

Zahiro Shahar Mor, the nephew of hostage Abraham Munder, one of the six whose body was returned, said Israeli authorities had “torpedoed” opportunities to sign a ceasefire deal and bring the hostages back alive.

“My uncle was a war hero who lived his whole life building the country. Hamas took him but the continuous abandonment is on the hands of the Israeli government,” he told Reuters.

Top row, left to right: Yoram Metzger, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder. Bottom row, left to right: Chaim Peri, Nadav Popplewell, and Yagev Buchshtab. Hostage and Missing Families Forum/Reuters

“I will not stop fighting for them to get (back) the people that are still alive. Otherwise, there is no future for the state of Israel. No one will want to live in a state that does not take care of its citizens, that betrays them and abandons them,” he said.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the bodies of Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Abraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Chaim Peri were recovered by Israeli soldiers from tunnels under the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis after a “complex operation”.

“We will continue working to achieve the goals of this war – returning the hostages to Israel and dismantling Hamas,” he said in a statement.

Like Munder’s nephew, the Hostages Families Forum, an organisation that represents most hostage families, renewed its call on the government to conclude a hostage release deal with Hamas as a matter of urgency.

“The immediate return of the remaining 109 hostages can only be achieved through a negotiated deal. The Israeli government, with the assistance of mediators, must do everything in its power to finalise the deal currently on the table,” it said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has faced heavy criticism from many of the hostage families for failing to secure a deal, said the government would keep working to bring back the hostages still left in Gaza.

“The state of Israel will continue to make every effort to return all our hostages – the living and the dead,” he said in a statement.

Most of the hostages in Gaza were seized by Hamas gunmen as they rampaged through communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and abducting around 250 as hostages. In addition, Hamas was already holding two Israeli citizens who entered Gaza around a decade ago as well as the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

Since Oct. 7, Israel’s military has levelled swathes of the Palestinian enclave, driving nearly all of its 2.3 million people from their homes and killing at least 40,000, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Hamas is seeking the release of some of the Palestinians held in Israeli prisons as part of any deal. At least 9,900 are currently detained, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Association in the West Bank.

Reuters