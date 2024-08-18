Ukraine blows up 2nd bridge in Kursk and Putin hits back with missiles attack on Kyiv as war escalates

Strikes come as UN nuclear watchdog issues warning over safety at Zaporizhzhia plant





Ukraine’s armed forces says it has attacked a second bridge over the Seym river in Russia’s Kursk region, where another bridge was destroyed earlier this week.

Air force commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk wrote: “Minus one more bridge! The aviation of the air force continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with accurate air strikes, which significantly affects the course of hostilities.”

In retaliation to Ukraine’s shock incursion, Russia launched its third ballistic missile on Kyiv this month, with preliminary data showing that all the air weapons were destroyed on their approach to the city,

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency warned of “deteriorating safety” at Europe’s largest nuclear power facility in Ukraine, which was seized by Moscow in the early days of its full-scale invasion.

The warning by IAEA director general Rafael Grossi came after a drone strike hit the road surrounding the plant, landing close to the essential cooling water sprinkler ponds and the only remaining 750 kilovolt power line supplying the plant.

The nuclear safety situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is deteriorating following a drone strike that hit the road around the plant site perimeter today, IAEA DG @rafaelmgrossi said. https://t.co/t2PZJOt09L pic.twitter.com/s1fTDWVT5Y — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) August 17, 2024

