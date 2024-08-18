Netanyahu refuses to meet visiting British FM

Photo: British Foreign Secretary David Lammy speaks as he is accompanied by his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne (not in picture) during a press conference in Jerusalem on August 15, 2024.

ISRAELI Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly refused to meet yesterday with visiting UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, angered by the Labor government’s decision to retract the British objections to ICC warrants against the premier and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Channel 13 news reports.

The case against the Israeli leaders has been filed by the International Criminal Court, and the Prosecutor General, Karim Khan, announced on May 31 that the court is seeking to issue an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and his War Minister Yoav Gallant over the Gaza genocide.

The UK under new Labour Party prime minister has been increasingly critical of the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Lammy recently condemned the Israeli massacre of civilians at al-Tabin School in the war-ravaged besieged Palestinian territory. Last week, he also denounced storming and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers accompanied by far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Citing Israeli sources, the report says Britain made multiple requests for a sit-down between Netanyahu and Lammy, but was told the prime minister had a scheduling conflict.

According to Israeli media reports , Lammy’s trip was focused primarily on potential attacks by Iran and Hezbollah, with Israel hoping for British support to fend off any possible assault.

