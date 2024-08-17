Putin faces another coup over Ukraine failure as Russia is on ‘brink of disaster’

Georgy Zakrevsky is the founder of the Paladin PMC (Image: (Image: Telegram))

Georgy Zakrevsky, who heads up the Paladin PMC, one of the shadowy military groups that are loosely linked to the Kremlin, called for the Russian army to oust Vladimir Putin

The leader of a Russian private militia has openly called for the military to topple Vladimir Putin, marking what could be the most significant threat of rebellion the Kremlin has encountered since last year’s Wagner mutiny.

Georgy Zakrevsky, who founded Paladin PMC, a group similar to the now-defunct Wagner militia and with loose ties to the Kremlin, has made a scathing attack on Putin in a video message.

Paladin PMC, which boasts about 300 fighters, has been involved in conflicts globally, including in Syria and Africa.

In his video outburst, Zakrevsky held Putin personally responsible for the military blunders in Ukraine.

He further accused Putin of being the root cause of Russia’s economic and societal problems, calling on the military to overthrow the tyrannical leader and liberate the nation, reports the Express.

Face masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin are displayed among others for sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, June 4, 2023.

“Our country is not just on the brink of disaster or already right next to it, our country is already in trouble – in big trouble,” Zakrevsky declared.

“Drones are flying all over central Russia, right up to Moscow and St. Petersburg. They even attacked the Kremlin.”

“Our Black Sea fleet is being pushed out. It’s being pushed out as if we are not a great power with a great fleet, but some third-rate country.”

“Our aviation is practically not working because it is also being pushed out. We are standing in the same positions that we took more than two years ago, and partly in those to which we retreated.”

“The population is dying out, becoming impoverished, drinking itself to death – no one cares.”

“All they have time to do is bring in migrants. And all this was done by the so-called ‘president’ – ‘The Great’ Putin.”

The video has been widely circulated among Russian troops, signalling a significant threat to the Kremlin.

In June last year, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military company, stunningly defied Putin by leading his forces toward Moscow in a rapid assault.

However, Prigozhin seemingly lost his nerve at the last minute and aborted the rebellion. He perished in an air crash nearly two months later in August.

This call to arms from Zakrevsky follows a severe Ukrainian campaign into Russian soil, where Kyiv’s forces have recaptured approximately 800 square miles of territory.

Facing problems to repel the offensive, the Russian military’s response highlights a potential crisis for Putin’s authority and grip on power.

Irish Star