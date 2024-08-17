Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills 10 Syrians, injures 5, report

No this is not Gaza. This is a damaged site in the aftermath of what Lebanon’s state media said was an Israeli strike in al-kfour, Nabatieh, southern Lebanon August 17, 2024. REUTERS/Aziz Tahe

All the people that were killed were Syrian nationals , Lebanon’s ministry of Public Health revealed , including a woman and her two children. The five that were injured, included three Syrian nationals , two of whom are in critical condition and are being treated at Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital, and a Lebanese citizen and a Sudanese national who were treated in the emergency room.” The ministry pointed out that “verifying the identities of the martyrs requires waiting the DNA tests, in light of which a final accurate toll can be announced.”

BEIRUT – Around 10 people were killed, including two children, and five were wounded by an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the city of Nabatieh in south Lebanon, state news agency NNA said on Saturday.

The victims were all Syrian citizens, NNA said, adding that a final toll of the strike would be announced after DNA tests were conducted to determine the identity of the victims.

Looks like Gaza , but is not- People inspect a damaged area in the aftermath of what Lebanon’s state media said was Israeli strike in al-Kfour, Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, on August 17, 2024. (Reuters)

The Israeli military said the airstrike targeted a weapons depot used by Hezbollah militants.

The Israeli strike came after ceasefire talks between Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel in Doha paused on Friday with negotiators due to meet again next week.

Hezbollah later said in a statement that it had struck the Ayelet Hashahar Kibbutz in northern Israel in retaliation for the Nabatieh strike.

Two soldiers were wounded in a rocket attack from Lebanon, the Israeli military said, adding that a total of 55 rockets had been fired in latest strikes from Lebanon.

Looks like Gaza but is in Lebanon- A man inspects the damage to a building after an Israeli strike in the southern town of Kfour, Nabatieh district, Lebanon, August 17, 2024. /CFP

Also on Saturday, an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the Qadmous area east of Tyre in south Lebanon, NNA reported, adding that one person was injured. A security source said one person was killed in the motorcycle attack.

Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks, after a rocket strike blamed on Hezbollah killed 12 children and teens in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel responded with the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in the suburbs of Beirut.

Looks like Gaza but is in Lebanon- Men inspect an industrial area destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Wadi al-Kfour, Nabatieh province, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, as has Iran for the killing in Tehran of the political chief of the Palestinian Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh.

