Children killed in Israeli attack on Jabalia camp in Gaza as death toll tops 40,000

Desperate Palestinians were using their bare hands to retrieve bodies buried in the ruins of a Gaza refugee camp moments after it was hit by an airstrike that reduced more than a dozen buildings to rubble, killed dozens , including children and wounded hundreds of people, according to local health officials.
- Overnight Israeli attack on apartment in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has killed several Palestinian civilians, including children, and injured many others, Gaza’s civil defence agency reports.
- A Palestinian man was killed and about a dozen injured by armed Israeli settlers who attacked Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, burning cars and destroying property.
- Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari says talks between mediators to help end the war in Gaza will resume on Friday
- Gaza ceasefire mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States concluded a “constructive” day of discussions on Thursday and talks will continue today, a US official told the Reuters news agency.
- At least 40,005 people have been killed and 92,401 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 and more than 200 were taken captive..
