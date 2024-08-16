Children killed in Israeli attack on Jabalia camp in Gaza as death toll tops 40,000

Desperate Palestinians were using their bare hands to retrieve bodies buried in the ruins of a Gaza refugee camp moments after it was hit by an airstrike that reduced more than a dozen buildings to rubble, killed dozens , including children and wounded hundreds of people, according to local health officials.

Overnight Israeli attack on apartment in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has killed several Palestinian civilians, including children, and injured many others, Gaza’s civil defence agency reports.

A Palestinian man was killed and about a dozen injured by armed Israeli settlers who attacked Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, burning cars and destroying property.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari says talks between mediators to help end the war in Gaza will resume on Friday

Gaza ceasefire mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States concluded a “constructive” day of discussions on Thursday and talks will continue today, a US official told the Reuters news agency.

At least 40,005 people have been killed and 92,401 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 and more than 200 were taken captive..