American Airlines extends suspension of flights to Israel until April 2025

American Airlines has extended the suspension of flights to and from Israel until April 2025 amid regional tensions caused by Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Israeli media outlets reported.

Israel Hayom newspaper quoted travel agents as saying that all American Airlines flights have been removed from the booking systems until April 2025, which means that there will be no direct flights to Israel during the coming winter season.

Several international airlines, including Lufthansa, Austrian, Iberia and Brussels Airlines have suspended flights to Israel about two weeks ago for the second time amid growing fears of a regional conflict with Iran, the Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian and Arab resistance factions in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut, with the US strengthening its military presence in the region.

Israel has also raised the state of alert in anticipation of responses from Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran to the assassinations.

Iran and its allied militias threatened Israel with retaliation for the assassinations.

The Gaza ceasefire talks that started yesterday in Doha , Qatar resumed on Friday .

Some progress was made on Thursday during the first day of the latest round of negotiations on the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, U.S. officials said. for this reason Qatari, Egyptian and U.S. mediators and Israeli negotiators decided to continue the talks for another day.

The deal under negotiation would secure the release of the 115 hostages being held by Hamas in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, where more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the local health ministry.



MEMO/ Axis