Gantz tells Netanyahu:”For once, be brave”

MK Benny Gantz criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and told him it’s time to be brave and stop worrying only about himself, Israeli media reported.

Gantz said that “the time has come to stop shuffling and strive for contact – both in the political arena and in the military.”

“It is possible and necessary to achieve achievements now. Netanyahu, at first, you were afraid to maneuver, then you were afraid to move the effort to the North, and for months, you were afraid to pursue a hostage plan for fear of the fate of the coalition,” he added.

“The time has come for you to stop worrying about the fate of the government and only concern yourself with the fate of the country. For once, be brave,” he concluded.

Jerusalem Post