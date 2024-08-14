Nikki Haley predicted Harris would be elected President if Trump won GOP nomination

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, the last remaining challenger to Donald Trump in this year’s Republican presidential primary, predicted that Kamala Harris would be elected president if Trump beat her out for the GOP nomination earlier this year.

On Fox News Tuesday afternoon, Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier recalled Haley’s comments while previewing Haley’s interview with Baier airing later in the evening.

In one interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins this past February, Haley mused “The party that gets rid of their 80-year-old candidate is the party that will win. There will be a female president of the United States. It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. If Republicans nominate Donald Trump, it will be Kamala Harris.”

“You know, looking back at some of these soundbites from Nikki Haley on the trail, some of them sound quite prescient. Let me just play one more, and then let me hear a little bit about what you’re looking forward to this evening,” noted MacCallum before playing another clip, this time of herself interviewing Haley.

“When we look at the situation, we will have a female president. It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. We have to respect- 70% of Americans said they don’t want a Biden-Trump rematch. The majority of Americans disapprove of Trump and disapprove of Biden,” said Haley at the time.

“I think she spent a lot of time talking about Kamala Harris on the campaign trail. And we remember that from Iowa and New Hampshire, South Carolina,” observed Baier. “What I want to hear is where she thinks the party is now. She always talks about, even in the convention speech, unifying the party, getting behind former President Trump because they don’t have to agree 100% of the time. Does she think the tent is expanding in this new battle with a new ticket that has a lot of energy on the Democratic side?”

Stop whining

Haley told Fox News that the Trump campaign and Republicans need to change their approach when it comes to attacking Kamala Harris.

“Trump should focus on policy and messaging instead of crowd sizes at rallies, Harris’ race, or attacks on her intellect”. She said

“You can’t win on those things. The American people are smart. Treat them like they’re smart,” she said. “It’s not about her. It’s about the American people. Talk to them and let them know you need their vote.”

The former South Carolina governor also encouraged Republicans to “quit whining” about Harris and “quit complaining” that she hasn’t given a formal sit-down interview since replacing President Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

“We knew it was going to be her. She’s not going to give an interview. They’re going to hold out as long as they can. That’s their right. They can do it. That doesn’t mean we can’t talk about what she believes in. And we should be getting out there and doing that,” said Haley.

Haley, who endorsed Trump at the Republican National Convention in July, added that she genuinely hopes he wins in November, but she has no interest in serving in his administration again.

Media ITE/ FOX