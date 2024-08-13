Trump’s interview with Musk sparked concern over his health as he spoke with a lisp

Many took to X to share their confusion over Donald Trump’s apparent lisp and slurred speech – speculating he may have had denture work or suffered a health issue

Donald Trump’s Elon Musk interview sparked concern as the GOP nominee appeared to‘slur his words’ with a ‘lisp’.

Trump reportedly opted to chat to his supporter Musk as a way for the former president to reach potentially millions of voters directly – just days after speaking to crowds in a firmly safe Republican state of Montana. However, many were distracted from the chat by the fact that 78-year-old Trump seemed to speak with a lisp.

Many took to X to share their confusion, with Trevor Garrett writing: “Donald Trump has a pretty bad NEW lisp either that OR he’s slurring his words. HE’S REALLY SLURRING HIS S’s! Like he has cotton stuffed in his mouth.”. Giovanni Milana added: “Does Donald Trump have a lisp? I’ve never noticed it before. Why am I hearing it now?”

Others speculated Trump’s voice sounds like he has taken out a set of dentures, with one added: “That lisp. It’s familiar. That particular lisp is from someone without their dentures in. Does Donald Trump have dentures?” Another added: “I am receiving lots of texts and messages about Donald Trump having severely slurred speech and a lisp.”

One user went as far to speculate it was not Donald Trump speaking, adding: “I don’t care who you are. That isn’t Donald Trump speaking. Trump doesn’t have a lisp. And I recall at one of the rallies he called for the audio tech to be fired bc of the bad microphone and audio. Eyes and ears wide open.”

X has already been the scene of some of the 2024 cycle’s most memorable moments. As he skipped the first GOP presidential debate in August, Trump launched counterprogramming of his own, appearing in a taped interview with former Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson, which aired on X. Last month, President Joe Biden broke the news of his departure from the campaign in a letter posted to the platform.

Elon Musk is causing a stir in Silicon Valley by openly supporting Donald Trump, bucking the trend among tech leaders who typically avoid outright endorsements. Many were surprised when Musk welcomed Trump back to the influential social media stage after his ban, suggesting a shift to the right. Elon Musk, who starkly contrasts the politically cautious Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has no qualms about declaring his political positions.

Before their much-anticipated conversation, Trump revived his engagement on X, the social media platform he had abandoned for a year. The return precedes an expected intense exchange with Musk.

Technical problems

Trump sat Monday for a friendly two-hour interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Musk’s social media platform X, after technical problems delayed the start of the event for more than 40 minutes.

Musk, who has endorsed Trump, blamed the difficulties on a distributed denial-of-service attack, in which a server or network is flooded with traffic in an attempt to shut it down, though his claim could not be verified.

The technical issues recalled a similar event on X in May 2023, when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suffered a chaotic start to his bid for the Republican presidential nomination due to glitches on the platform.

Ahead of Monday’s event, Musk had written: “Am going to do some system scaling tests tonight & tomorrow in advance of the conversation.” X did not respond to requests for details or evidence of the alleged cyberattack.

Musk, the world’s richest person, announced his support for Trump shortly after his attempted assassination, despite the Republican’s opposition to state support for electric carmakers like Tesla. Musk backed Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020 but has tacked rightward since.

Musk let Trump lead the conversation and did not challenge Trump’s inaccurate statements, like the assertion that other countries were sending criminals from their prisons across the southern U.S. border, or that bacon prices had risen four or five times.

Studies show immigrants, including those in the U.S. illegally, do not commit crimes at a higher rate than native-born Americans.

The talk was Trump’s latest effort to seize the spotlight from his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, whose 11th-hour entry into the race has galvanized her party and boosted Democratic fundraising.

Harris has dominated headlines with a series of high-energy rallies since she replaced Biden as the party’s candidate three weeks ago. Her momentum could get another boost from the Democratic National Convention next week in Chicago.

Mirror / Reuters