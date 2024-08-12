Lebanese call for end of the war : We are tired , enough is enough”

Photo: “Enough – We’re tired” and “We don’t want war”, a billboard reads in Beirut Lebanon

In today’s newspapers reported that the Lebanese are tired of the ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israel :

“Enough – We’re tired” and “We don’t want war” represent the opinion of the vast majority of the Lebanese people, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper read

The paper added that billboards in most of the neighborhoods in Beirut read:

“We don’t want war”, the billboards read

The billboards expressed rejection to war “Hezbollah” initiated in southern Lebanon, which is likely to take the country into a large-scale war in light of the escalation in military operations between Israel and “Hezbollah” and the assassination of senior leaders from the party.”

In this context, a leader in the Lebanese opposition told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that “these slogans represent the opinion of the vast majority of the Lebanese people, with all their sects, regions and affiliations,” noting that “the victims who are killed as a result of Israeli operations are sacrifices on the altar of the Iranian project, not on the road to Jerusalem or in defense of Palestine.” He considered that “it is natural for the voices of objection to rise more and more, and this is the position of all those who reject the choices taken by the party and dragged Lebanon into it,” noting at the same time that “the Shiite community that used to forgive all of Hezbollah’s mistakes began to show a state of discontent after the party caused the destruction of their homes and the killing and displacement of their children, and proved the sterility of its narrative that it alone is capable of protecting them and the country.”

Who is responsible for engaging Lebanon in a war with Israel? Is it reasonable for Lebanon to remain an open arena for settling Iranian scores with the United States and the West?” He said , adding “the damage to tourism establishments and the summer season are severe and irreparable, while the government has resigned from its responsibilities towards the Lebanese people, their interests and the future of its children.”

According to sources the Shiite community which traditionally supports Hezbollah is suffering the most as a result of this war, since the majority is based in south Lebanon along the borders with Israel. Tens of thousands have reportedly been displaced and many have not been able to find affordable temporary housing while the war continues and the war ends they are going to find all their homes destroyed .

In the 2006 war Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah promised the people in the south that Iran will be paying for the reconstruction of the their homes , but Iran reportedly didn’t pay a penny , and the Arab Gulf countries ended up footing the bill for rebuilding the south . This time around the Gulf countries won’t be exited about rebuilding the south due to Hezbollah ‘s behavior towards them and Iran like Lebanon is in deep financial trouble and won’t be able to help

Source El Nashua in Arabic