Israeli DM Gallant mocks Netanyahu over his victory claims

Speaking at the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the threats from Iran and Lebanon may actualize and that Israel’s defense establishment is in a state of high alertness.

According to Gallant, the defense establishment in recent days has been strengthening its defensive capabilities and enhancing its offensive options.

Gallant added that decision-makers are obliged to “create the necessary conditions” to release the hostages – including by military pressure that would prompt a cease-fire/hostage release deal.

When asked why Israel is not initiating a war with Lebanon, he said “I hear the heroes with the drums [of war], [talking about] ‘total victory’ and other nonsense.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office published a scathing response to the comments by Defense Minister Gallant.

“When Gallant adopts the anti-Israeli narrative, he harms the chances of reaching a deal for the release of the hostages,” the statement read. “He should have criticized Sinwar, who refuses to send a delegation for negotiations and remains the only obstacle to a hostage deal.”

“Israel has only one option: to achieve a decisive victory, which means eliminating Hamas’s military and governmental capabilities and freeing our hostages – and this victory will be achieved,” the statement insisted.

The war has been going on for more than 10 months and Netanyahu has obstructed every call for ceasefire for more that 8 months . He continues to claim that his objective was to free the hostages and eliminate Hamas . He reportedly failed in achieving any of his objectives .

His only achievement reputedly so far is the killing of over 40,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children and the killing of many of the hostages

According to Israeli media reports Netanyahu and his ultra-rightist coalition appear uninterested in peace. Their ultimate aim seems to be to force the Palestinians out of Gaza and replace them with Israeli settlers, much like the situation in the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli political observers Netanyahu is very dangerous and irrational and only interested in prolonging the war to avoid facing justice after the Gaza conflict ends.