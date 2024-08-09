Protests in Lebanon over the assassination of a Hamas official

Hamas security official Samer al-Hajj, who was assassinated by Israel on Friday Aug 9, 2024 as he was leaving a Palesininan refugee camp near Sidon, Lebanon

The Palestinian refugee of Ain al-Hilweh , near Sidon Lebanon witnessed a wave of anger and condemnation following the assassination of Hamas security official Samer al-Hajj, who was killed by an Israeli strike targeting his Range Rover car with two missiles from a drone at the Hisbah roundabout, the main entrance to the camp, as he was leaving a meeting inside the camp.

Hamas security official Samer al-Hajj, was assassinated by Israel on Friday Aug 9, 2024 as he was leaving a Palesininan refugee camp near Sidon, Lebanon in his range Rover

Dozens of angry residents of the camp participated in the protest and condemned the continued attacks by the Israeli army, and they chanted slogans in support of the Hamas movement

This development comes days after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran where he had been attending the president’s inauguration.

Iran’s Supreme leader vowed to retaliate on July 31 when Haniyeh was killed “but so far Iran as usual has been talk and no action”, one of the participants in the protest was quoted as saying.

Similarly, the Iranian- backed Hezbollah militant group vowed to retaliate after its top commander was recently assassinated and like Iran the participant said ” Hezbollah is talk and no action”