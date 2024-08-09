Israeli drone targets a Hamas official near Sidon, Lebanon

Lebanon’s Al-Nashra website reported that “an Israeli raid targeted a car in the city of Sidon,”

Al-Nashra reported than one person was killed and another was seriously injured .”

Al Hadath published the following video on the attack

Meanwhile, the IDF says that sirens that sounded in northern Israel at 4:07 p.m. and 5:41 p.m. were false alarms.

Lebanese Civil defense members hose down a car after a suspected Israeli airstrike targeted a car on the edge of Lebanon’s port city of Sidon, Lebanon, August 9, 2024. (Reuters)

Update

The strike specifically targeted Samer al-Haj,

Al-Hajj, is reportedly a Hamas official in charge of security in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Hezbollah and other armed groups that have been launching rockets into Israel from Lebanon.