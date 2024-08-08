Ukraine asks Mexico to arrest Putin if he shows up for inauguration

Ukraine has asked the Mexican government to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin under an International Criminal Court warrant if he attends the inauguration of President Claudia Sheinbaum on 1 October.

The Ukrainian embassy in Mexico acknowledged the fact that Mexico invites representatives of all countries with which it has diplomatic relations to the inauguration, but it reminded the country of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) warrant for Putin’s arrest.

“We hope that the Mexican government is aware of the fact that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal suspected of abducting and forcibly deporting Ukrainian children to Russia, whose arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction Mexico recognizes.

We believe that Mexico will execute the international arrest warrant by handing over the abovementioned [individual] to the UN judicial body in The Hague.”

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, after finding him guilty of illegally deporting thousands of children from Ukraine.

Pravda