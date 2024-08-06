Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war

File: Hezbollah drone falls in Israel causes fire, June 12, 2024

Lebanon is working to ensure any response to the Israeli killing of a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut does not trigger total war in the Middle East, its Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Tuesday.

Tensions in the region have spiraled in the last week following the killing in Tehran of Palestinian militant group Hamas’ leader, and an Israeli strike on Beirut’s suburbs that killed the senior commander Fuad Shukr.

Hezbollah chief said last week that the Iran-backed group will respond in a studied manner.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct.7 and ignited a war in Gaza.

More airlines are grounding flights to and from Israel, Jordan and Lebanon as tension in the Middle East grows.

The surge in flight demand caused plane ticket prices in Lebanon to skyrocket, as foreigners and tourists fear the war in the Middle East will expand, with Hezbollah’s complete confrontation with Israel.

