Airlines cancel flights to Israel, Jordan and Lebanon as Middle East tension mounts

More airlines are grounding flights to and from Israel, Jordan and Lebanon as tension in the Middle East grows.

Wizz Air has suspended all its flights to and from Israel and Jordan “due to the escalating situation in the region”.

Departures from Luton to Israel’s main airport, Tel Aviv, are currently suspended, along with a range of links from Continental Europe.

A spokesperson said: “Wizz Air regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the current situation and is offering affected customers a 120 per cent refund in Wizz credits, a full refund in the original form of payment or free rebooking options.”

British Airways, which had been operating via Larnaca in Cyprus, has also suspended flights from London Heathrow.

Independent