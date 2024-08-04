Several countries warn against travel to Lebanon

Photo: Black smoke billows following an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam near the Lebanese-Israeli border on June 21, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. Iran has been urging Hezbollah to avenge the killing of Hamas chief in Tehran, a move that could devastate both Israel and Lebanon and save iran



The US embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens Saturday to leave Lebanon on “any ticket available”, amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.

Despite flight suspensions and cancellations, “commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available”, the embassy statement said. “We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route.”

The US embassy in a statement said,”US citizens who lack funds to return to the United States may contact the embassy for financial assistance via repatriation loans. We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period of time.”” US military-assisted evacuations of civilians from a foreign country are rare. US citizens should not rely on the US government for assisted departure or evacuation in a crisis. In the case of an evacuation, you may not be able to leave with your extended family, cannot take pets, and will be expected to reimburse the US government for your transportation to a safe location,” the statement further added.

Meanwhile, the UK government has also urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict. In a statement, the foreign ministry said British nationals should depart the Middle Eastern country “now while commercial options remain available”. “Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly,” said Foreign Minister David Lammy.

“While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear –- leave now.” The Foreign Office said it was “strengthening” its support for Britons in the country by deploying “border force, consular officials and military personnel to the region”.



The US embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens Saturday to leave Lebanon on “any ticket available”, amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.

Despite flight suspensions and cancellations, “commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available”, the embassy statement said. “We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route.”

The US embassy in a statement said,”US citizens who lack funds to return to the United States may contact the embassy for financial assistance via repatriation loans. We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period of time.”” US military-assisted evacuations of civilians from a foreign country are rare. US citizens should not rely on the US government for assisted departure or evacuation in a crisis. In the case of an evacuation, you may not be able to leave with your extended family, cannot take pets, and will be expected to reimburse the US government for your transportation to a safe location,” the statement further added.

Meanwhile, the UK government has also urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict. In a statement, the foreign ministry said British nationals should depart the Middle Eastern country “now while commercial options remain available”. “Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly,” said Foreign Minister David Lammy.

“While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear –- leave now.” The Foreign Office said it was “strengthening” its support for Britons in the country by deploying “border force, consular officials and military personnel to the region”.

Jordan’s foreign ministry similarly published a statement urging all Jordanian nationals in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible and for those planning to travel to Lebanon to not do so, citing “the developments taking place in the region” and concerns for its citizens’ safety.

Meanwhile, Canada warned citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, saying the regional armed conflict endangered security.

“The security situation can deteriorate further without warning,” the Canadian government said in a travel advisory. “If the armed conflict intensifies, it could impact your ability to depart by commercial means. It may result in travel disruptions, including airspace closures and flight cancellations and diversions.”

‘Now is the time to leave’: India, Australia & Canada tell their citizens

Also , the Indian embassy in Lebanon issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to limit their movements. The advisory came days after the Israel Defense Force (IDF) confirmed that they conducted strikes against Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

News Agencies