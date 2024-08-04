FILE – In this Aug. 2021 file photo, a monument that represents justice stands in front of towering grain silos that were gutted in the massive August 4, 2020 explosion at the port that killed at least 220people , wounded over 7,000, destroyed a large section of the capital and left 300, 000 homeless in Beirut, Lebanon. Hezbollah and and its allies have been trying for years to get rid of Judge Tarek Bitar who is probing the blast and were able to suspend his investigation several times . a move that outraged the relatives of the victims of the blast . Hezbollah is reportedly concerned over being exposed for its role in acquiring, storing and using of the ammonium nitrate that exploded at the port (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

BEIRUT — Four years ago, Helen Ata got a call from someone she didn’t know telling her that a massive explosion at the Beirut port had caused her building to collapse. Her brothers were trapped under the rubble.

One of them, Issam, survived, with a permanent disability in his right leg. Her twin brother Abdo, whom she calls her “other half,” died.

“We will never feel safe again,” she told The Associated Press, sitting next to a portrait of Abdo.

The port blast anniversary Sunday comes as the region braces for retaliation after an Israeli strike killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut and an explosion in Tehran, widely blamed on Israel, killed top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. For many, the fears of a new escalation come as wounds of the port explosion four years ago remain raw.

On Aug. 4, 2020, hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate detonated in a Beirut Port warehouse. The gigantic blast tore through the Lebanese capital, killing at least 220 people, according to an AP count, wounded more than 7,000 others, and devastated large swaths of Beirut, causing billions of dollars in damages.

The Beirut port silos , before and after the blast.

The silos were destroyed by a massive explosion Aug 4, 2020 in which 220 people were killed , 7000 Injured , after 2,750 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate that were illegally stored there for nearly 7 years exploded . President Michel Aoun was warned about the possibility of the explosion 2 weeks before it happened but did nothing about it . Aoun’s ally Hezbollah has been for years trying to fire judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating the explosion reportedly because it is concerned about exposing its role in supplying the Syrian government with the explosive chemical for use in its barrel bombs.

The blast stunned the nation and a probe by a maverick investigative judge into the explosion shook the country’s ruling elite, rife with corruption and mismanagement. However, years of obstructions by top officials to dodge accountability and stall the probe have hampered hopes for justice.

“Four years later, there is not a single detainee,” Ata said. “There is a crime, and there are accused, but there are no criminals.”

Judge Tarek Bitar was appointed lead investigator into the Beirut Port blast ( background ) after the removal of his predecessor Judge Fadi Sawwan in February, 2021 . The background of Bitar’s picture shows the huge silos of Beirut Port that exploded on Aug 4 , 2020, killing some 245 people , injured about 7000 and left 300, 000 homeless after 2,750 Tons of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded . They were stored there for nearly 7 years. , reportedly for use by the Syrian regime in its barrel bombs against the civilians in Syria. The Lebanese government and the parliament leadership are all controlled by Hezbollah . The Iran backed group is reportedly concerned over being exposed ver its role in supplying the Syrian government with the explosive chemical for use in its barrel bombs against civilians .

Judge Tarek Bitar is the second investigator to lead the probe into the port blast. He has charged over a dozen senior political, security, port and security officials. Most of the families of the victims rallying for justice have backed him, but senior officials have repeatedly refused to show up for questioning since the start of the investigation.

Karim Nammour, a lawyer with the Lebanese watchdog group Legal Agenda, said the case has rattled officials because it exposed the dangers of the “criminal incompetence” of how they have run the country for decades.

Lebanon’s political leadership has accused Bitar, without providing evidence, of being biased in his investigation, and some even demanded his removal while filing legal complaints against him that have stalled the investigation for years.

In a recent speech, Australia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Andrew Barnes said his country “has a particular and strong interest in seeing a full and transparent investigation into the explosion,” referring to two-year-old Isaac Oehlers who was killed in the blast. “We do not accept the many excuses as to why the investigation cannot continue.”

Four judicial officials told the AP that Lebanon’s chief prosecutor Jamal Hajjar and top judge Suhail Abboud met with Bitar several times this year, trying to find a way to reach a settlement that is in line with Lebanese law that would lead to cooperation from top officials to break the gridlock.

According to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulation, Hajjar suggested that different courts and judges handle the case, limiting Bitar to investigating medium and low-level port employees. Bitar completely rejected the idea and saw it as caving in to the country’s ruling elite, the officials said, and insisted on continuing his probe, saying he was adamant on issuing an indictment by the end of the year despite obstacles.

Bitar’s probe has been hindered in many ways.

This August 4, 2020 file photo, is the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. 220 killed , 7000 Injured , after 2,750 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded . They were stored there for nearly 7 years. . President Michel Aoun and PM Diab knew about the Ammonium Nitrate 2 weeks before the explosion but did nothing about it . Judge Fadi Sawan who was initially in charge of the investigation was fired for charging Hezbollah backed Lebanese government officials with negligence over the explosion . Judge Tarek Bitar replaced Judge Sawan and Hezbollah has bee for years obstructing his investigation and trying to get him fired too , reportedly because it is concerned about exposing its role in supplying the Syrian government with the explosive chemical for use in its barrel bombs (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Beirut, Lebanon(Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP)

In 2023, then-chief prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat ordered the release of 17 detainees — including port and customs officials — who had been held in pre-trial detention soon after the blast pending the results of the investigation. Bitar and critics called the decision illegal.

FILE – In this Aug. 2021 file photo, a monument that represents justice stands in front of towering grain silos that were gutted in the massive August 4, 2020 explosion at the port that killed at least 220people , wounded over 7,000, destroyed a large section of the capital and left 300, 000 homeless in Beirut, Lebanon. Hezbollah and and its allies have been trying for years to get rid of Judge Tarek Bitar who is probing the blast and were able to suspend his investigation several times . a move that outraged the relatives of the victims of the blast . Hezbollah is reportedly concerned over being exposed for its role in acquiring, storing and using of the ammonium nitrate that exploded at the port (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

This year, two charged ex-ministers who Bitar relentlessly pursued and issued arrest warrants against, Youssef Fenianos and current legislator Ali Hassan Khalil had their warrants suspended as the case was stalled, a move which human rights group Amnesty International called “another nail in the coffin of justice.”

“This is also why the establishment and its institutions are afraid of justice and trying to impede Bitar’s handling of the case,” said Nammour of Legal Agenda. “Because he’s pursuing officials in a way that is unprecedented in the country’s history.”

Several rights groups have slammed Lebanese leadership for not cooperating with Bitar and accused them of obstructing the investigation and abusing the law. Meanwhile, a growing number of people have supported an international United Nations-mandated fact-finding mission which they believe will aid Bitar and keep the investigation moving.

Western countries, notably those whose nationals were killed in the blast, have become increasingly frustrated with the Lebanese authorities as the probe got hampered. A Western diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, says there is no clear political will for the investigation to continue.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created and taken on August 8, 2020 shows Lebanese political figures hanging from gallows nooses erected in downtown Beirut during a demonstration against a political leadership they blame for a monster explosion that killed more than 220 people and disfigured the capital Beirut, showing (top R to L) leader of Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, Parliament Speaker and Shiite Muslim Amal movement leader Nabih Berri; (bottom R to L) foreign minister Gibran Bassil, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, and Lebanese Forces executive chairman Samir Geagea. (Photos by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Mirna Habboush and her infant son saw the port warehouse catch fire and explode, and miraculously survived to tell the story. Habboush lost sight in her right eye and suffered wounds in her arms and upper body. She says that all she is asking for is a transparent investigation and an indictment for the sake of the survivors and the victims alike.

“They’re trying to make us forget. They’re trying to kill us a second time,” Habboush said. “In a country like this, with this establishment, and with these people in power, we unfortunately won’t get anywhere.”

ABC/ AP/ Ya Libnan