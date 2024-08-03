France urges its citizens visiting Iran to leave ‘as soon as possible’ as tensions rise

Photo: Iranian protesters wave Iranian, Palestinian and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group flags in a demonstration to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a huge portrait of him is seen on a wall at background, at Felestin (Palestine) Square, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 31, 2024 VAHID SALEMI / AP

France on Friday urged its nationals in Iran to leave immediately as tensions continue to rise in the region after the assassination of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh. The French foreign ministry cited the heightened risk of military escalation, following accusations by Tehran that Israel was responsible for Haniyeh’s killing.

“Due to the increased risk of a military escalation in the region, visiting French nationals still in Iran are invited to leave as soon as possible,” the foreign ministry said.

The killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in a pre-dawn attack on Wednesday in Tehran has deepened fears of a regional war.

Tehran, as well as the Iran-backed Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah movements, have blamed Israel, which has not commented.

It has however claimed responsibility for the killing just hours earlier of senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut‘s southern suburbs.

Hundreds of people gathered at a mosque in Qatar on Friday to bid farewell to the slain leader.

Haniyeh’s killing comes almost 10 months into an Israeli military offensive that has ravaged the Gaza Strip, sparked by an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel.

(AFP)/FRANCE 24