Planted bomb, remote control and AI: How the Mossad killed Hamas’ leader in Iran

Photo: A truck carrying the coffins containing the bodies of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard Abu Shaaban during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, on Aug. 1, 2024. Photo: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Israeli Mossad assassinated Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh by detonating an explosive device planted in advance in his bedroom at the Iranian government official residence in Tehran, two sources with knowledge of the issue confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The fact that the Mossad managed to plant the explosive device in a high-security facility shows not only the deep penetration of Israeli intelligence services inside Iran but also the vulnerabilities of the Iranian intelligence and security apparatus.