JD Vance’s net negative favorable rating gets even worse

Photo: CNN’s Harry Enten calls JD Vance (R) the worst vice presidential nomination pick since 1972. Vance once called former president Donald Trump (L) “America’s Hiller “

Sen. JD Vance’s (R-OH) favorable rating has slid even further from where it was a week and a half ago, prompting CNN’s Harry Enten to call Vance the worst vice presidential nomination pick since 1972.

Since former President Donald Trump selected him, Vance has had a rough go. Democrats have seized on comments by the former venture capitalist and author of Hillbilly Elegy deriding “childless cat ladies.” The senator has also said that childless individuals “don’t really have a direct stake in” the country and advocated parents receive one vote for each child they have. At a recent rally, he claimed liberals might call him a racist because he drank a Diet Mountain Dew.

Last week, Enten noted that Vance had a net favorable rating of negative six points in the immediate aftermath of the Republican National Convention.

“He is the first guy after, immediately following a convention, a VP pick, who actually had a net negative favorable rating that is underwater,” Enten said at the time.

On Tuesday, Enten was back with more bad news for the Republican ticket.

“I mean, it’s the worst vice presidential pick of my lifetime,” said Enten, 36. “If we look at the net favorability ratings, you know, we did this segment last week, which basically said that he was the first one that had a net negative favorability rating coming out of his party’s convention.”

Pointing to an ABC News/IPSOS poll, he declared, “It’s only gotten worse, from negative six points to now, negative 15 points. Mark my words, this is the worst vice presidential pick probably since 1972 when George McGovern chose Thomas Eagleton as his VP pick. He got replaced. I don’t think Vance is gonna get replaced, but that’s what we’re talking about. In no planet did I ever think we’d be talking about VP this late into the cycle after he was picked like 10 days ago.”

CNN’s Bakari Sellers responded by saying, “I think that J.D. Vance is kind of the Sarah Palin of Dan Quayles.”

