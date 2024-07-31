The missile that targeted Hamas chief in Iran was launched from an Israeli submarine

Israeli journalist Yoni Ben Menachem revealed, in an interview with Al Arabiya channel, that the missile that targeted the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, at his residence in the Iranian capital, Tehran, was launched from an Israeli submarine that was present in Iranian territorial waters, according to what he learned from informed sources.
The Israeli Navy currently operates five modern diesel-electric Dolphin-class submarines. All were designed and constructed by Germany’s Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW).
There has been consistent speculation that Israel’s submarines have been refitted to carry missiles armed with nuclear weapons for the country to maintain a survivable second-strike option. The German government has refused to comment on modifying the Dolphin-class submarines delivered to Israel to fit cruise missiles armed with nuclear warheads. However, German officials such as former Head of the Policy Planning Staff of the German Ministry of Defense Hans Rühle, have stated that they assumed Israel intended to equip the submarines with nuclear weapons.
