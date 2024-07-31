The missile that targeted Hamas chief in Iran was launched from an Israeli submarine

Israeli journalist Yoni Ben Menachem revealed, in an interview with Al Arabiya channel, that the missile that targeted the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, at his residence in the Iranian capital, Tehran, was launched from an Israeli submarine that was present in Iranian territorial waters, according to what he learned from informed sources.

Haniyeh assassinated

The Israeli Navy currently operates five modern diesel-electric Dolphin-class submarines. All were designed and constructed by Germany’s Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW).