Reactions  to the assassination of Hamas political chief Haniyeh in Iran

Hamas’s political chief was in Tehran when he was killed, with the Palestinian group that governs Gaza blaming Israel.

Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Iran’s capital Tehran. His death has been confirmed in separate statements by the Palestinian group that runs the Gaza Strip and Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Here are some reactions to Haniyeh’s death, starting with the actors closest to the situation:

Hamas

“This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas and the will of our people and achieve fake goals. We confirm that this escalation will fail to achieve its objectives,” said senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri.

“Hamas is a concept and an institution and not persons. Hamas will continue on this path regardless of the sacrifices and we are confident of victory.”

Israel

“This is the right way to clean the world of this filth. No more imaginary peace/surrender agreements. No more mercy,” said Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu. “The iron hand that will strike them is the one that will bring peace and a little comfort and strengthen our ability to live in peace with those who desire peace. Haniyeh’s death makes the world a little better.”

Iran

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity, honour, pride and dignity, and make the terrorist invaders regret their cowardly action,” President Masoud Pezeshkian, whose inauguration Haniyeh was in Tehran to celebrate, said in a post on X.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our house and made us sad, but it also prepared a harsh punishment for itself,” read a statement from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Hezbollah

“We in Hezbollah share with our dear brothers in the Hamas movement all the feelings of pain over the loss of this great leader, the feelings of anger at the enemy’s crimes, the feelings of pride that the leaders in our movements are leading their people and their mujahideen to martyrdom,” read a statement posted on Telegram by the Hamas and Iran-aligned Lebanese armed group.

Palestinian Authority

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas strongly condemned the assassination, describing it as “a cowardly act and a dangerous development”, according to a statement from the official Wafa news agency. The president also called on Palestinians to unite and “be patient and steadfast in the face of the Israeli occupation”.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad

“This assassination is not only directed at the Palestinian resistance and Hamas, in particular, but it is also directed at Iran,” said Deputy Secretary-General Muhammad al-Hindi. “Israel is on the verge of collapse, and its reactions reflect confusion and inability to achieve any of its goals. Israel is facing such resistance for the first time in its history.”

Reactions have started to come in from around the globe also.

Australia

“This individual was central to the activities which occurred on October 7, activities which we have consistently condemned,” said Defence Minister Richard Marles.”That said, we have consistently been advocating for a ceasefire in the Middle East to see an end to the catastrophe which is playing out. We definitely want to ensure that we do not see an escalation,” he added, “because the consequences of that would be profound.”

China

“We are highly concerned about the incident and firmly oppose and condemn the assassination,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said. “Gaza should achieve a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire as soon as possible.”

Malaysia

“Malaysia urges for an immediate and thorough investigation into this assassination, and those responsible to be brought to justice. Malaysia also urges all parties to exercise restraint while facts surrounding the assassination are being established,” Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “The incident underscores the urgent need for de-escalation and reinforces the necessity for all parties to engage in constructive dialogue and pursue peaceful resolutions.”

Qatar

The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of Dr Ismail Haniyeh … [and] considers it a heinous crime, a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that this assassination and the reckless Israeli behavior of continuously targeting civilians in Gaza will lead to the region slipping into chaos and undermine the chances of peace.”

Russia

“This is an absolutely unacceptable political murder, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Turkey

Haniyeh’s killing “once again demonstrates that Israel’s Netanyahu government has no intention of achieving peace”, Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “[The] region will face much larger conflicts if [the] international community does not take action to stop Israel.”

Yemen’s Houthi

“Targeting Ismail Haniyeh is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values,” said Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Yemeni Houthis’ Supreme Revolutionary Committee.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA AND NEWS AGENCIES