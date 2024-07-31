Emirates Airlines won’t accept Beirut-bound passengers on August 1 and 2 due to unrest

UAE’s Emirates Airlines has issued a travel advisory stating that all passengers transiting through Dubai to Beirut on August 1 and 2 will not be accepted due to the ongoing unrest in Lebanon.

Passengers starting their journey in Dubai or Beirut will be allowed to travel, the airline added.

Emirates has advised its customers to contact their booking agents or the local Emirates office for rebooking options.

Several airlines canceled flights to Beirut starting from Tuesday as Lebanon remained on high alert after an attack on Israeli-occupied Golan Heights over the weekend for which Tel Aviv blamed Hezbollah, which the group denied.

Meanwhile, the latest Israeli strike on a Beirut suburb on Tuesday evening targeting a Hezbollah commander has added to the tensions. Israel claims it killed military commander Fuad Shukr while the militant group did not confirm his death but 2 more bodies were found in the rubble today and one of the bodies is reportedly that of the commander according to Sky news Arabia website