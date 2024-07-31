Costa Rica is prepared to offer asylum to Venezuelan opposition leaders, minister says

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez gesture as they address supporters after election results awarded Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro with a third term, in Caracas, Venezuela July 30, 2024

Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister Arnoldo Andre said on Tuesday that the Central American government was prepared to give political asylum or refuge status to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

“We have been informed of arrest warrants against Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez,” Andre said in a video message, saying he was prepared to grant asylum and refuge to them, and “all other politically persecuted people in Venezuela, especially those who are refugees in the Argentine embassy in Caracas.”

An opposition adviser said on Tuesday that security forces had made two failed attempts to enter the Argentine embassy in Caracas where he and five others have been living since March after warrants were issued for their arrests.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who declared his election victory shortly after midnight on Monday while the opposition and independent pollsters contested the result, has ordered military and police patrols across the country from Wednesday.

Costa Rica’s presidency has rejected the results proclaiming Maduro’s win and called them fraudulent

REUTERS