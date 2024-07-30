“Army base break-in is attempted coup against a weak PM who can’t control government”, Lapid declares

Photo: Far-right lawmakers and protesters breached the perimeter of a controversial Israeli detention facility for Palestinians on Monday, after the Israeli military confirmed it was investigating soldiers over the alleged abuse of a prisoner.

Jill Gralow/Reuters

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “weak” and has lost control over his government, after lawmakers broke into the Sde Teiman military base earlier.

“The prime minister asked two hours ago to calm passions. Since then, journalists have been beaten, posters reading ‘the military advocate general to prison’ have been waved, and masked uniformed men with guns demonstrated against the IDF base of Beit Lid,” the statement reads.

“This is not a riot, this is an attempted coup by an armed militia against a weak prime minister who is unable to control his government,” Lapid adds.

The Israeli army has summoned soldiers preparing for combat in Gaza, the West Bank, and soldiers on leave to deploy near the Beit Lid camp.

His comments come after chaos erupted at the Beit Lid base in central Israel last evening as hundreds of Israeli demonstrators stormed the military court to protest the arrest of soldiers accused of sexually assaulting a Gaza prisoner.

The court’s verdict remains undisclosed, with army forces surrounding the area amid extreme tension, according to Al-Jazeera.

The Israeli military police intervened after a military spokesperson announced an investigation into serious prisoner abuse allegations. Nine out of ten soldiers suspected of sexually abusing a Palestinian detainee were arrested by the military police.

Times of Israel / CNN