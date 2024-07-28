Pelosi blasts Netanyahu, gave the worst speech ever in the US Congress

BY NICK ROBERTSON

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress on Wednesday as the “worst” in the body’s history, harshly criticizing the leader’s lack of progress toward a hostage deal with Hamas.

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi wrote on the social platform X after the speech.

The former Speaker skipped the event in order to attend a listening session with Israeli families of hostages held by Hamas and those killed in the war.

“Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli citizens whose families have suffered in the wake of the October 7th Hamas terror attack and kidnappings,” Pelosi continued. “These families are asking for a ceasefire deal that will bring the hostages home – and we hope the Prime Minister would spend his time achieving that goal.”

The striking statement from a top Democrat underlines the growing divide between Netanyahu and the party. Democrats have been increasingly critical of Netanyahu, despite overwhelming support for Israel, as he has appeared hesitant to back a hostage deal with Hamas supported by President Biden.

About half of both House and Senate Democrats sat out the lengthy speech, which included the prime minister downplaying civilian casualties in the conflict, claiming that American protesters were backed by Iran and bashing his critics.

Netanyahu praised Biden for his support of Israel and encouraged Congress to double down on its military and financial support.

“For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together,” he said, thanking President Biden for “half a century of friendship to Israel.”

“I deeply appreciate America’s support, including in this current war, but this is an exceptional moment. Fast-tracking U.S. military aid can dramatically expedite an end to the war in Gaza and help prevent a broader war in the Middle East,” he said.

War Criminal

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., left, talks to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., as Tlaib holds a sign as they attend a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) held up a sign during the speech reading “war criminal” and “guilty of genocide.” A prosecutor for the International Criminal Court has recommended Netanyahu be charged with war crimes for the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza.

Dishonest

Also Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) criticized Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to both chambers of Congress on Wednesday for being “fundamentally dishonest.”

“I thought it was fundamentally dishonest,” Nadler said on MSNBC. “He says he wants peace, but his political interest is to keep the war going as long as possible, because he knows that as soon as the war over he’ll have to face a commission of inquiry [over] why he was telling Qatar to arm Hamas before the election, and why he ignored warnings from the military about the attack on Oct. 7, which they had warnings about a few hours earlier.”

Netanyahu’s visit was met by large-scale pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Washington DC [Getty]

Outside the Capitol building, the speech was met with mass protests and at least 11 arrests, according to U.S. Park Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

