Obamas endorse  Harris as she builds momentum against Trump

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, in a short video released Friday by the Harris campaign.

The 55-second clip shows the vice president walking backstage at an event, heading toward her motorcade and answering the phone call on speaker.

“Aww, hi, you’re both together! Oh, it’s good to hear you both,” Harris says warmly.

″I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you,” Michelle Obama says. “This is going to be historic.”

The former president then says, “We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you, and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

Harris thanks them for their friendship and adds, “We’re going to have some fun with this.”

The highly anticipated endorsements put to bed any speculation that Harris, the de facto Democratic presidential nominee, might not have the full support of the most popular couple in Democratic politics.

The questions arose from the fact that the Obamas’ endorsement came a few days after the rest of the party’s leading figures had publicly lined up behind Harris, in the wake of President Joe Biden’s July 21 announcement that he would end his reelection campaign.