Hamas accuses US and Israel of ‘lying’ about Gaza truce negotiations

Photo: A scene from Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, July 10, 2024

Crucial talks were postponed due to the Israeli Prime Minister having meetings at the White House

Hamas has accused the US and Israel of “lying” about getting closer to reaching a ceasefire agreement, claiming that they are deliberately placing obstacles to prolong the war in Gaza – now in its 10th month.

“They are all lying and playing for time, pretending that we are close to an agreement to stop the war, but making sure that the war continues,” Hamas official Mahmoud Taha said on Friday.

“We no longer trust or believe American officials, especially the CIA director currently in the region,” the official in charge of media relations told The National.

His accusations came hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that it was time he agreed to a ceasefire deal and provided relief to the Palestinian people.

Harris said she expressed to Netanyahu her “serious concern about the scale of human suffering in Gaza, including the death of far too many innocent civilians”.

“I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there,” she said in a televised address after she and President Joe Biden met the Israeli Prime Minister at the White House.

Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir rejected Ms Harris’s calls for a ceasefire.

“There will be no truce, Madam Candidate,” Ben-Gvir wrote on X.

Harris is the presumed Democratic nominee to run against Republican candidate Donald Trump in the November presidential election after Biden stepped aside last Sunday.

