Netanyahu facing ‘day of rage’ in Washington: “War criminals not welcome”

File: Pro-Palestinian protesters in Washington during March 2024

Police stand guard in Washington in preparation for Netanyahu’s address to Congress

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters will descend on Washington for a “day of rage” over the war in Gaza as Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in Congress on Wednesday, organisers have warned.

The message comes after Netanyahu said he would “present the truth about our just war”, during his first trip outside Israel since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

Ahmad Abuznaid, executive director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights and a chief organizer, said protesters would “make the statement that war criminals like Netanyahu are not welcome” in the United States.

Netanyahu was invited by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to give his first address to Congress in nine years. Johnson has warned against protests inside the House chamber, saying there would be arrests “if we have to do it”.

But organisers say the streets will be filled with furious demonstrations.

Reem Assil, a member of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, said she was travelling from California to protest against the the deaths of family members and other civilians in the “mass slaughter” in Gaza.

“The idea of the man responsible for these atrocities being allowed to come here, channels my rage,” she said.



“I’ve lost over 40 members of my family and work through grief every day to remain committed to showing up for my people. This is a huge moment.”

The war in Gaza was sparked when Hamas invaded Israel on 7 October last year, killed approximately 1,139 people and kidnapped 251 Israelis and foreigners.

The Hamas-run health ministry says that more than 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed in the Israeli response , mostly women and children , despite this Israel denies accusations of war crimes.

Netanyahu is also due to meet President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris at the White House, and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Jinan Deena, a Palestinian-American from the Washington area, said she and others were “gearing up for a day of rage” against Netanyahu’s visit.

“To know [ Netanyahu] is going to be sharing air with us in our own city… it’s like a slap in the face,” she said.

Another organiser from Michigan, who did not give their name, said “more people are willing to get arrested this time” compared to previous protests.

More than 300 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested inside and outside of the US Capitol complex last October.

An estimated 400,000 gathered in Washington to protest against the war in January.

“All the protests have shown a tone of rage, but this time is definitely different,” Ayah, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement, told the BBC. “It is our enemy, our primary enemy, they are inviting into the White House.”

Netanyahu facing pressure at home

Netanyahu faces both international and domestic pressure for his handling of the war.

His US trip also follows a ruling by the International Court of Justice that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories was “illegal”, but Israel rejected the ruling.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in May applied for arrest warrants for Netanyahu, as well as senior Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed al-Deif and Ismail Haniyeh, alleging war crimes on both sides.

Netanyahu condemned the application as “a complete distortion of reality” that equated Israel to the “mass murderers of Hamas”. Hamas, meanwhile, accused the prosecutor of trying to “equate the victim with the executioner”.

Polling by Israel’s Channel 12 says that 72% of Israelis think Netanyahu should resign over security lapses on 7 October and the failure to free hostages that still remain in the hands of Hamas.

Netanyahu will also face protests in the US from Israelis.

Maya Roman, whose cousin spent 54 days in captivity after being kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October, is among those travelling from Israel.

She told the BBC that Netanyahu was “leaving behind” hostages still in captivity, and ignoring the more pressing issue of a ceasefire deal that would free them.

“By leaving without a signed deal, he makes the hostages and the families feel abandoned,” she said.

Jewish activists protest against US for arming Israel

Over 250 Jewish activists were arrested at the US Capitol as they protested against US military help for Israel in its war against Hamas as they chanted “stop arming Israel” and” not in our name ” . Over 39, 000 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces with US supplied arms and and ammunition

U.S. Capitol Police arrested Jewish activists protesting against U.S. military support for Israel inside a congressional building on Tuesday, a day before Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver a speech to Congress.

The protesters, organized by activist group Jewish Voice for Peace, wore red T-shirts bearing the phrases “not in our name” and “Jews say stop arming Israel.” Some carried banners reading “ceasefire now” and “let Gaza live.”

BBC / News Agencies