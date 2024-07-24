Huthi rebels plan to attack Israeli oil rigs, power stations. Report

File: Israeli Offshore Gas Platform near Gaza . US oil company Chevron is operating this platform which is located at the Tamar gas field. At the time of discovery, Tamar was the largest find of gas or oil in the Levant basin of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and the largest discovery by Noble Energy

The Iran- Backed Huthi rebels in Yemen are planning to retaliate against Israel for its attack on the port of Hodeidah, the pro Hezbollah Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar revealed in a recent report. The Huthis, according to its “sources,” are gearing up to target Israel’s gas rigs and other energy facilities.

According to Al Akhbar the Huthi rebels intend to significantly increase the frequency of their attacks on Israel and recruit other factions to join the cause; Not only is vital Israeli infrastructure on the line, but Israeli vessels in the Red Sea as well, the report added