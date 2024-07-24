Hamas-Fatah deal to form government ‘a big, diplomatic show’

Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah signed a declaration in Beijing vowing to form a government together, the groups said Tuesday, in the latest attempt at resolving their long rivalry. For Palestinians, however, the deal may appear as a “big, diplomatic show not even worth the paper it’s written on,” FRANCE 24 International Affairs Editor Douglas Herbert said in an analysis, pointing to previous deals between the two authorities that have broken down due to major disagreements.
