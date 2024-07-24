250 Jewish protesters arrested at US Capitol as they chanted “stop arming Israel”

Photo : Over 250 Jewish activists were arrested at the US Capitol as they protests against US military help for Israel in its war in Hamas as they chanted “stop arming Israel” and” not in our name ” . Over 39, 000 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces with US supplied arms and and ammunition



By Kanishka Singh and Allende Miglietta

U.S. Capitol Police arrested Jewish activists protesting against U.S. military support for Israel inside a congressional building on Tuesday, a day before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver a speech to Congress.

The protesters, organized by activist group Jewish Voice for Peace, wore red T-shirts bearing the phrases “not in our name” and “Jews say stop arming Israel.” Some carried banners reading “ceasefire now” and “let Gaza live.”

Protests have been planned to coincide with Netanyahu’s visit in which he will meet President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“For the past 9 months, we’ve witnessed countless horrors in Gaza, committed in our names and funded by our government,” Jewish Voice for Peace wrote on social media.

It said over 250 protesters were arrested and that there were 400 demonstrators in attendance.

Police did not immediately give arrest figures. A police statement said: “We told the people, who legally entered, to stop or they would be arrested. They did not stop, so we are arresting them.”

Reuters