Palestinians agreed in China to unite under PLO  and form unity gov. 

File : President Mahmoud Abbas (R) , Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh ( L) with former Hamas political leader Khaled Meshaal (C)

Palestinian factions concluded their meetings in China after agreeing to unite under the Palestine Liberation Organization ( PLO)



At the conclusion of a summit held in Beijing , China on Monday, the Palestinian factions announced their agreement to reach “comprehensive national unity” that includes all forces within the framework of the PLO, and to form an interim national consensus government.

The factions participating in the meeting include Fatah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Palestinian People’s Party, the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front, and the Palestinian National Initiative Movement. The Popular Front General Command, the Palestinian Democratic Union (Fida), the Palestine Liberation Front, the Arab Liberation Front, the Palestinian Arab Front, and the vanguards of the Popular Liberation War (Thunderbolt Forces) also participated in the meeting.

The factions stated in a statement, “The national factions agreed during their meetings in China to reach comprehensive Palestinian national unity, which includes all Palestinian forces and factions within the framework of the Liberation Organization, and to commit to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with United Nations resolutions, and to guarantee the right of return in accordance with Resolution 194.” “.

Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas is shown with Chinese Xi Jinping in Beijing

The statement added: “Based on the National Accord Agreement signed in Cairo on May 4, 2011, and the Algeria Declaration signed on October 12, 2022, the factions decided to continue to follow up on the implementation of the agreements to end the division with the help of Egypt, Algeria, China, and Russia.”

In the statement, the factions identified four items related to following up on the implementation of the agreements to end the division,

1- to “establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions, especially Resolutions 181 and 2334, and guaranteeing the right of return in accordance with Resolution 194.”

2- According to the statement, it stipulates “the right of the Palestinian people to resist the occupation and end it in accordance with international laws and the United Nations Charter, and the right of peoples to self-determination and their struggle to achieve this in all available forms.”

3- agreed on “forming an interim national consensus government with the consensus of the Palestinian factions and by a decision from the president based on the applicable Palestinian Basic Law. The formed government will exercise its powers and powers over all Palestinian territories in a way that confirms the unity of the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip,” according to the statement.

The statement explained that the desired government “will begin to unify all institutions in the territories of the Palestinian state and begin the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and pave the way for holding general elections under the supervision of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission as soon as possible in accordance with the approved election law.”

4 : The factions said in the statement: “In order to deepen the political partnership in assuming national responsibility and in order to develop the institutions of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the agreement was confirmed to activate and regularize the unified temporary leadership framework for partnership in political decision-making, in accordance with what was agreed upon in a document.”

The Palestinian National Accord signed on May 4, 2011, until the practical steps to form the new National Council are implemented in accordance with the approved election law.”

Source : El Nashra , translated from Arabic