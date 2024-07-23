ICJ decision will encourage arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, says Israeli media

Photo Judge and President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Nawaf Salam (2nd R), delivers a non-binding ruling on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem at the ICJ in The Hague, Netherlands on July 19, 2024. © Nick Gammon, AFP. Arrest warrants are being sought for the leaders of Hamas and Israel for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the war in Gaza, the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on May 20, 2024.

Israelis are predicting that the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which called on Israel to end its illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories, may encourage the judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to issue international arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Haaretz noted on Sunday fears among officials in the Israeli Foreign Affairs and Justice ministries that the ICJ advisory opinion would “give more legitimacy” to a possible decision by the ICC to issue the arrest warrants sought be Prosecutor Karim Khan. Assessments in the occupation state indicate possible political repercussions resulting from the ICJ opinion, added the newspaper.

The ICJ issued its advisory opinion on Friday regarding the legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem. It concluded that “the State of Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful” due to the gravity of its violations of international law, including the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and the prohibition of ethnic discrimination and apartheid.

Khan’s submission of a surprise request to issue arrest warrants against Israeli leaders on charges of committing war crimes in Gaza was the ICC’s first attempt to arrest the leader of a Western-backed state while still in office.

