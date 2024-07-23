Hamas and Fatah sign declaration in China to end rift amid Gaza war

Photo : China brought togethere multiple Palestinian factions including Hamas, which controls Gaza, and Fatah which dominates the Palestinian Authority© Pedro Pardo / POOL/AFP

Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah signed a declaration in Beijing on ending a yearslong rift, Chinese state media said Tuesday, taking a step toward potentially resolving the deep divide between the sides as the war in Gaza rages on. Such declarations, of which there have been many, however, often “go nowhere” as the two parties disagree on key matters regarding the Gaza Strip, ABC Correspondent Jordana Miller told FRANCE 24.

FANCE24/ AFP