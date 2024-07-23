Biden’s exit makes Trump the oldest nominee in U.S. history

File: Now the Republicans are the ones saddled with a candidate who can’t make a clear argument or finish a sentence. Suddenly Trump looks older and more deranged. “The Atlantic wrote after Biden exited the race

President Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination could defuse the age question dogging the Democrats: Harris will be 60 on Inauguration Day — 22 years younger than Biden.

Why it matters: Concerns over Biden’s age and mental fitness were central to calls for his replacement as the Democratic nominee. Trump, at 78, becomes the oldest nominee in U.S. history if Harris or someone else younger than Trump succeeds Biden atop the Democratic ticket.

Biden and Trump were the only presidents older than 70 at the start of their terms.

Biden’s performance during the first presidential debate against Trump on June 27 led to calls from constituents and politicians for him to step down.

All three branches of federal government have prompted conversations about America’s gerontocracy.

The 118th Congress, one of the oldest in U.S. history, drove debates last year about term limits and fitness for office.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stepped aside in 2022, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced he’d retire as the head of Senate Republicans following the 2024 election.

On the Supreme Court, 74% of Americans favor a maximum age limit for justices, according to Pew polling from last year.

Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer signaled support for age and term limits in March.

He said it would have helped him avoid “going through difficult decisions” in deciding whether to retire in 2022 as the oldest member of the court at the time.

