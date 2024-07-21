Yemen’s Huthi rebels say death toll rises to six in Israeli strike on port

Photo: Israel’s raid on Hodeidah port causes at least 6 deaths and over 80 injured, the Huthis vowed to respond

The death toll from an Israeli strike on Yemen’s rebel-held port of Hodeida climbed to six, Huthi health authorities said on Sunday, with firefighting teams battling a blaze at the harbor.

Saturday’s strike on the port, a key entry point for fuel and humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Yemen, is the first claimed by Israel in the Arabian peninsula’s poorest country, about 2,000 km(1,300 miles) away.

It killed six people and injured 83, many of them with severe burns, the rebel-run health ministry said in a statement carried by Huthi media. It said three others remained missing.

Earlier, Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the rebels’ “response to the Israeli aggression against our country is inevitably coming and will be huge”.

Israel said it carried out the strike in response to a drone attack by the Huthis on Tel Aviv which killed one person on Friday.

More operations against the Huthis will follow “if they dare to attack us”, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.

After the strike, the Israeli military said on Sunday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea resort town of Eilat, noting that “the projectile did not cross into Israeli territory”.

Saree, the Huthi spokesman, said the rebels had fired ballistic missiles towards Eilat, the latest in a string of Huthi attempts to hit the port city.

The rebel announcement came as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze in Hodeida, with thick plumes of smoke above the city, said an AFP correspondent.

Fuel storage tanks and a power plant at the port were still ablaze amid “slow” firefighting efforts, said a port employee.

The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security concerns, said it could take days to contain the fire, a view echoed by Yemen experts.

“There is concern that the poorly equipped firefighters may not be able to contain the spreading fire, which could continue for days,” said Mohammed Albasha, senior Middle East analyst for the US-based Navanti Group, warning that it could reach food storage facilities at the harbour.

‘Dire humanitarian effects’

Hodeida port, a vital entry point for fuel imports and international aid for rebel-held areas of Yemen, had remained largely untouched through the decade-long war between the Huthis and the internationally recognised government propped up by neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

The Huthis control swathes of Yemen, including much of its Red Sea coast, and the war has left millions of Yemenis dependent on aid supplied through the port.

Despite Huthi assurances of sufficient fuel stocks, Saturday’s strike triggered fears of worsening shortages.

The attack is “going to have dire humanitarian effects on the millions of ordinary Yemenis living in Huthi-held Yemen,” Nicholas Brumfield, a Yemen expert, said on social media platform X.

It will drive up prices of fuel but also any goods carried by truck, the analyst said.

Yemen’s internationally-recognised government condemned the strike and held Israel responsible for a worsening humanitarian crisis.

A statement carried by the official Saba news agency said the Yemeni government holds “the Zionist entity fully responsible for any repercussions resulting from its airstrikes, including the deepening of a humanitarian crises”.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani “strongly condemned” the attack saying it was “an expression of the aggressive behaviour of the child-killing Israeli regime”.

AFP/ FRANCE24