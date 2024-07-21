Biden drops out of presidential race and endorses Harris to be nominee

Highlights:
- Biden drops out: President Joe Biden announced he is dropping out of the presidential race after mounting calls from Democrats for him to end his reelection bid. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s new nominee and said he will speak to the nation later this week in more detail.
- A possible historic nominee: Harris could be the first Black woman and first Asian American to lead the ticket of a major political party. Other notable Democrats, including Bill and Hillary Clinton and leading progressives, also quickly announced their support for Harris. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and current Speaker Hakeem Jeffries praised Biden’s leadership.
- What happens next: With Biden out of the race, individual delegates will need to select the party’s nominee either during a virtual roll call tentatively scheduled for early August, or on the convention floor in Chicago next month. This is the first time a US president has exited a reelection run in decades.
- Trump reacts: In a phone call with CNN after Biden announced his exit, Trump described Biden as “the worst president by far in the history of our country.”
- Democrats react:
- One California delegate told CNN he’s “relieved” and “excited” after hearing Biden withdrew from the race. The delegate, who wanted Biden to step aside after seeing his performance in last month’s presidential debate, said he hoped Vice President Kamala Harris would replace Biden at the top of the ticket, calling her the “strongest” candidate.
- Another California delegate said she’s “feeling a huge sense of relief.” She had privately been concerned about Biden’s viability following the debate and hoped for weeks he would step aside.
- Housse Speaker reacts: Mike Johnson warned earlier Sunday that Republicans could likely file legal challenges against any attempts to replace Biden, if he dropped out of the race.
- Sen Sanders reacts: “Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity. As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history. Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done,” Sanders wrote on X
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Harris: Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden said he would not seek reelection.
- Biden praised for exiting the race : Democratic lawmakers are praising President Joe Biden after he announced he would exit the race for reelection.
- Pelosi praises Biden for stepping aside: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised President Joe Biden on Sunday for his decision to not seek reelection, but does not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in her statement.
- CNN
