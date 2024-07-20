Over 70% believe Israeli PM Netanyahu should quit: Poll

Photo The International Criminal Court is expected to seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity and for Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar over the October 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza

PM Netanyahu reportedly failed in achieving any of his objectives; neither was he able to eliminate Hamas nor was he able to release the hostages. He was only successful in killing over 38,800 Palestinians , mostly women and children

Israelis polled strongly believe that Netanyahu must resign from his position, with 44% seeking immediate resignation and 28% believing that he must resign after the war, Jerusalem Post reported

More than two-thirds of the Israeli public says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign imminently or at the end of the war, according to a poll conducted by the N12 news site, thereported

Forty-four percent said that he should resign immediately, while an additional 28% thought that he should resign after the war, combining 72% that supported his resignation, the daily added

In contrast, 22% of those surveyed by N12 said that Netanyahu should remain in office. Notably, even among Netanyahu’s supporters, opinions were divided, with 50% agreeing that he should resign immediately or post-war, while 42% felt that he should not.

Israelis polled on perceptions of Netanyahu and hostage deal

Alongside these figures on Netanyahu, the poll also highlighted strong public support for a hostage deal, despite some controversial terms that have been raised in light of the most recent negotiations.

The poll also addressed Israeli public perceptions regarding responsibility for the October 7 attacks.

Nearly 40% of respondents primarily held Netanyahu responsible for mishandling the situation. N12’s poll also noted other figures that the public perceived as bearing responsibility, including former IDF Military Intelligence Directorate head Aharon Haliva, who was blamed by 18% of respondents, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi by 10%, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director Ronen Bar by 7%, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by 4%.

N12’s poll, conducted by Midgam Consulting and Research on Thursday, included a representative sample of the Israeli adult population, with 502 respondents participating. The poll had a margin of error of ±4.4%. The daily added

This development comes days before Netanyahu heads to the US where more than 200 anonymous staff members across 122 Democratic and Republican congressional offices signed a letter this week calling for Congress to protest or boycott Netanyahu’s speech next week on Capitol Hill, citing concerns about the ongoing war in Gaza.

The letter, organized by the Congressional Progressive Staff Associationand signed by 230 House and Senate staffers, said speaking out against Netanyahu’s July 24 joint address to Congress was an “issue of morality” and not politics.

“Citizens, students, and lawmakers across the country and the world have spoken out against the actions of Netanyahu in his War on Gaza,” the letter reads. “Israelis have been protesting in the streets for months, decrying his failure to negotiate a ceasefire and release of hostages. We hope you will join your fellow Members of Congress in protest at his speech or in refusing to attend it.”

Netanyahu will arrive in Washington next week for the speech before Congress and will meet with President Biden at the White House for his first visit since 2020.

Israel has faced widespread criticism for its nearly 10-month war in Gaza, where Palestinians are struggling to access the basic necessities of food and water and are not considered safe anywhere in the territory by the United Nations from airstrikes and other fighting.

Netanyahu has been accused of attempting to sabotage ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks by issuing redlines and “non-negotiable” demands.

