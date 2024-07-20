Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthis behind the Tel Aviv explosion

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a drone strike that hit part of central Tel Aviv near the U.S. Embassy, killing one person and injuring 10

A drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels killed one person in the center of Tel Aviv, Israel’s biggest city, and wounded at least 10 others near the U.S. Embassy early Friday, authorities said.

The Houthis have launched drones and missiles toward Israel throughout the Israel-Hamas war, but all had apparently been intercepted until Friday. Alongside their attacks on shipping, the Iran-backed Houthis say they’re pressuring Israel and the international community to halt the devastating war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the top U.N. court issued a non-binding opinion that Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is “unlawful,” saying Israel could not claim sovereignty in the territories and was impeding Palestinians’ right to self-determination. Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek all three areas for an independent state.

Friday’s decision by the International Court of Justice is separate from South Africa’s case saying Israel’s war in Gaza amounts to genocide, a charge Israel vehemently denies.

Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 38,800 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. It does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count. The war was sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, when Palestinian militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,139 people and abducting about 250.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are now crammed into squalid tent camps in central and southern Gaza. Israeli restrictions, fighting and the breakdown of law and order have limited humanitarian aid efforts, causing widespread hunger and sparking fears of famine.

Here’s the latest:

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An Israeli airstrike killed a pregnant woman in Gaza but her baby survived after the mother’s body was rushed to a hospital delivery room, medical officials said.

The baby boy was in stable condition but had suffered oxygen shortages and was placed in an incubator at Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, said Dr. Khalil Dajran.

The mother, Ola al-Kurd, 25, had previously survived an Israeli airstrike four months ago that killed her parents and some of her siblings. She was nine months pregnant at the time of her death.

She was among seven people killed in an Israeli strike that slammed into the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Her husband, Anas Yassin, was wounded in the same strike and was being treated at the hospital same hospital as his son, his first child. The boy yet to be given a name.

Two Israeli strikes in Nuseirat on Friday killed 14 people, including al-Kurd, an Associated Press journalist and hospital officials said. Seven of the dead, including three women and two children, were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah, and seven bodies were taken to Al-Awda Hospital.

UNITED NATIONS – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the deadly drone attack in Tel Aviv that Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for and expressed concern at “the risk such dangerous acts pose for further escalation in the region,” his spokesman said.

“He urges all to exercise maximum restraint and to de-escalate to avoid further enflaming the situation in the region,” U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Friday. “The United Nations remains committed to supporting efforts for peace and stability in the region.”

BERLIN — Adidas said Friday that it is “revising” its campaign for running shoes inspired by a design dating back to the time of the 1972 Munich Olympics, which has drawn criticism from Israel over the involvement of supermodel Bella Hadid.

Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, has repeatedly made public remarks criticizing the Israeli government and supporting Palestinians over the years.

The German-based sportswear company has been advertising the SL72 sneakers, which it describes as a “timeless classic.” Israel’s official account on social media network X objected to Hadid as “the face of their campaign” in a post Thursday which noted that “eleven Israelis were murdered by Palestinian terrorists during the Munich Olympics.”

Adidas said in an emailed statement that the campaign for the SL72 shoe “unites a broad range of partners.”

“We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events — though these are completely unintentional — and we apologize for any upset or distress caused,” it said. “As a result, we are revising the remainder of the campaign.”

It did not specify what changes would be made.

ABC