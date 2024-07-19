A powerful explosion reported in Tel Aviv: Israeli media

Photo: In Tel Aviv, an explosion occurred in a building, prompting immediate action from local police and bomb disposal experts. The incident took place early Friday morning, leading to a swift response to ensure public safety and investigate the cause. Authorities are working to secure the area and assess any potential threats.

A powerful explosion of unknown origin went off in a building in Tel Aviv before 4:00 am (0100 GMT), Israeli police said Friday.Israeli media reported a loud explosion on Ben Yehuda Street on the corner of Shalom Aleichem in Tel Aviv.”Numerous police officers and bomb disposal experts have arrived on the scene and are dealing with the situation,” police said in a statement, without giving further details.

Two Israelis were wounded when an explosion rocked central Tel Aviv, with authorities investigating the cause, according to Israeli media reports

Magen David Adom emergency medics treated a 25-year-old woman and 37-year-old man for shrapnel wounds before evacuating them to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital.

The explosion occurred on Friday just just before 4 a.m. local time in the area of Ben Yehuda St., a few blocks away from the U.S. diplomatic mission in the heart of the coastal city.

Footage from the scene appeared to show damage to a residential building on the corner of Shalom Aleichem St., with unconfirmed reports suggesting a drone struck the property.

“We are looking into the reports that it was an aerial target. The incident is under review,” according to an Israel Defense Forces statement.

Police said that a large force was deployed to the scene.

📢 Eye witnesses are saying a UAV fell in Tel Aviv.

AFP France 24/ News Agencies