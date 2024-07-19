5 killed in Israel strikes on Lebanon

Jamaa Islamiya commander Mohammed Hamed Jbara was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday in Bekaa Lebanon

Separate Israeli strikes on Thursday killed five people, including the commander of a Hamas-allied group in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, militant groups and a security source said.

Israel confirmed it carried out two strikes which killed a Jamaa Islamiya commander and a Hezbollah commander.

Since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel sparked war in Gaza, Israel has repeatedly targeted militants of Jamaa Islamiya, whose armed wing has launched attacks on Israel from southern Lebanon over the past nine months.

Jaafar Maatouk a Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday in Bekaa Lebanon

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said Jamaa Islamiya commander Mohammed Hamed Jbara was killed when an “enemy drone” targeted his vehicle in the Bekaa Valley village of Ghazze.

In a statement, Jamaa Islamiya and its armed wing the Fajr Forces said Jbara, a commander also known as Abu Mahmud, was killed in an Israeli strike in the Bekaa.

France 24 / AFP