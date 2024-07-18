Mossad chief urges Gaza deal, says Netanyahu truce conditions could prevent hostage release

Israelis protest outside the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv calling for a deal to release the captives on July 17, 2024. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Summary

. Israel intensifies central Gaza strikes;

. KM Gantz to PM Netanyahu: ‘You delayed Rafah offensive’

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah threatens to attack deeper into Israel if strikes on civilians in Lebanon intensify

IDF spokesman tells Al Arabiya: Hamas leaders’ obstinacy is preventing us from reaching an agreement

Israeli Knesset approved a bill that will extend mandatory military service for Israeli men from 32 to 36 months. The move comes as the Israeli army faces a shortage of troops amid the war in Gaza and escalations on the Lebanese border

The Knesset also passed a resolution late Wednesday night which expresses the Israeli parliament’s opposition in principle to the “establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.”

There were ugly scenes in the Knesset on Wednesday night, after KM Itamar Ben-Gvir, addressing Arab parliamentarians, said: “Get out, get out. All the terrorists get out.” MKs Ayman Odeh and Youssef Atauna responded by shouting at Ben-Gvir and telling him to leave the plenum.

Families of the hostages and their supporters demonstrated at over 30 locations across Israel calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approve a deal to free the captives before he travels to the US next week