Photo: Former President Donald Trump, who was eager to leave the Middle East, ordered the killing of former Iranian General Qassem Soleimani (R) in retaliation for drawing the US back into the Middle East. Iran is now being accused of plot to kill Trump but denied the accusations

What you need to know

Iran denies any links : The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations denied there is an Iranian plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

“These accusations are unsubstantiated and malicious. From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump is a criminal who must be prosecuted and punished in a court of law for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani. Iran has chosen the legal path to bring him to justice,” a spokesperson for the mission told CNN.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Tuesday that there’s no known link between Donald Trump’s would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks and anyone else at the moment. At this time, law enforcement has reported that their investigation has not identified ties between the shooter and any accomplice or co-conspirator, foreign or domestic,” Watson said.

CNN/ YL